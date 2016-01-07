Jan 7 Paula Hawkins' popular "Girl on the Train" knocked John Grisham's legal thriller "Rogue Lawyer" off the top spot on the weekly U.S. fiction bestseller chart on Thursday. Data released from independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "The Girl on the Train" 5 Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95) 2. "Rogue Lawyer" 1 John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 3. "See Me" 4 Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27) 4. "Cross Justice" 2 James Patterson (Little, Brown, $29) 5. "The Bazaar of Bad Dreams" 3 Stephen King (Scribner, $30.00) 6. "The Guilty" 7 David Baldacci (Grand Central, $28) 7. "Tom Clancy: Commander in Chief" 8 Mark Greaney (Putnam, $29.95) 8. "The Magic Strings of Frankie Presto" 9 Mitch Albom (Harper, $25.99) 9. "Go Set A Watchman" 6 Harper Lee (Harper, $27.99) 10. "Ashley Bell" 10 Dean Koontz (Bantam, $28) Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "Between the World and Me" 7 Ta-Nehisi Coates (Random/Spiegel&Grau $24) 2. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Dinnertime" 2 Ree Drummond (Morrow, $29.99) 3. "Thomas Jefferson and the Tripoli Pirates" 4 Kilmeade/Yaeger (Penguin/Sentinel, $27.95) 4. "Killing Reagan" 1 O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30) 5. "The Whole 30" - Hartwig/Hartwig (HMH, $30) 6. "Presence" 11 Amy Cuddy (Little, Brown, $28) 7. "Thing Explainer" 5 Randall Munroe (HMH, $24.95) 8. "Binge" 19 Tyler Oakley (S&S/Gallery, $24) 9. "Crippled America" 10 Donald J. Trump (S&S/Threshold, $25.00) 10. "Art Therapy: Star Wars" 18 Saunier-Talec/Vallet (Disney Editions, $15.99) (Week ended Jan. 3, 2016, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2016 Nielsen Co) (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by James Dalgleish)