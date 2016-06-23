June 23 "End of Watch," the final installment of Stephen King's "Bill Hodges" trilogy of thriller novels, topped the U.S. fiction bestseller chart for a second consecutive week. Data released on Thursday from independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States were used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "End of Watch" 1 Stephen King (Scribner, $30) 2. "Tom Clancy: Duty and Honor" - Grant Blackwood (Putnam, $29) 3. "Foreign Agent" - Brad Thor (Atria/Bestler, $27.99) 4. "Here's To Us" - Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown, $28) 5. "The Girls" - Emma Cline (Random House, $27) 6. "After You" 3 Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman, $26.95) 7. "The Emperor's Revenge" 2 Cussler/Morrison (Putnam, $29) 8. "The Last Mile" 7 David Baldacci (Grand Central, $29) 9. "Before the Fall" 5 Noah Hawley (Grand Central, $26) 10. "The House of Secrets" 4 Meltzer/Goldberg (Grand Central, $28) Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "Bill O'Reilly's Legend and Lies" 1 David Fisher (Holt, $35) 2. "Hamilton: The Revolution" 2 Miranda/McCarter (Grand Central, $40) 3. "When Breath Becomes Air" 4 Paul Kalanithi (Random House, $25) 4. "Grit" 3 Angela Duckworth (Scribner, $28) 5. "Five Presidents" 13 Clint Hill (Gallery, $28) 6. "Every Little Step" - Bobby Brown (Dey Street, $26.99) 7. "Valiant Ambition" 8 Nathaniel Philbrick (Viking, $30) 8. "Ego is the Enemy" - Ryan Holiday (Portfolio, $25) 9. "Killing Reagan" 25 O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30) 10. "The Gene" 7 Siddhartha Mukherjee (Scribner, $32) (Copyright © 2016 Publishers Weekly. Week ending June 19, 2016, powered by Nielsen Bookscan © 2016 The Nielsen Company.) (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Diane Craft)