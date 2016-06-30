June 30 Stephen King's thriller "End of Watch," the final installment of the author's "Bill Hodges" trilogy, topped the U.S. fiction bestseller chart for a third straight week. Data released on Thursday from independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States were used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "End of Watch" 1 Stephen King (Scribner, $30) 2. "Here's To Us" 4 Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown, $28) 3. "The Girls" 5 Emma Cline (Random House, $27) 4. "Tom Clancy: Duty and Honor" 2 Grant Blackwood (Putnam, $29) 5. "The Pursuit" - Evanovich/Goldberg (Bantam, $28) 6. "After You" 6 Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman, $26.95) 7. "Foreign Agent" 3 Brad Thor (Atria/Bestler, $27.99) 8. "Before the Fall" 9 Noah Hawley (Grand Central, $26) 9. "The Emperor's Revenge" 7 Cussler/Morrison (Putnam, $29) 10. "Sweetbitter" 19 Stephanie Danler (Knopf, $25) Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "Bill O'Reilly's Legend and Lies" 1 David Fisher (Holt, $35) 2. "Hamilton: The Revolution" 2 Miranda/McCarter (Grand Central, $40) 3. "Grit" 4 Angela Duckworth (Scribner, $28) 4. "When Breath Becomes Air" 3 Paul Kalanithi (Random House, $25) 5. "Between the World and Me" 14 Ta-Nehisi Coates (Random/Spiegel & Grau, $24) 6. "The Intimidation Game" - Kimberley Strassel (Twelve, $30) 7. "The Rainbow Comes and Goes" 22 Cooper/Vanderbilt (Harper, $27.99) 8. "White Trash" - Nancy Isenberg (Viking, $28) 9. "Tribe" 12 Sebastian Junger (Twelve, $22) 10. "The Gene" 10 Siddhartha Mukherjee (Scribner, $32) (Copyright © 2016 Publishers Weekly. Week ending June 26, 2016, powered by Nielsen Bookscan © 2016 The Nielsen Company.) (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Nick Zieminski)