July 14 Author Danielle Steel's latest family saga "Magic" debuted at the top of the U.S. fiction bestseller chart on Thursday. Data released from independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States were used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "Magic" - Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.95) 2. "The Games" 1 Patterson/Sullivan (Little, Brown, $28) 3. "First Comes Love" 2 Emily Giffin (Ballantine, $28) 4. "The Girls" 4 Emma Cline (Random House, $27) 5. "End of Watch" 3 Stephen King (Scribner, $30) 6. "Here's To Us" 5 Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown, $28) 7. "After You" 6 Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman, $26.95) 8. "Tom Clancy: Duty and Honor" 7 Grant Blackwood (Putnam, $29) 9. "Foreign Agent" 8 Brad Thor (Atria/Bestler, $27.99) 10. "Before the Fall" 9 Noah Hawley (Grand Central, $26) Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "Crisis of Character" 1 Gary J. Byrne (Center Street, $27) 2. "Bill O'Reilly's Legend and Lies" 2 David Fisher (Holt, $35) 3. "Wake Up America" 3 Eric Bolling (St. Martin's, $25.99) 4. "Hamilton: The Revolution" 4 Miranda/McCarter (Grand Central, $40) 5. "When Breath Becomes Air" 5 Paul Kalanithi (Random House, $25) 6. "Grit" 6 Angela Duckworth (Scribner, $28) 7. "Between the World and Me" 9 Ta-Nehisi Coates (Random/Spiegel & Grau, $24) 8. "White Trash" 16 Nancy Isenberg (Viking, $28) 9. "A Child's First Book of Trump" - Black/Rosenthal (Simon & Schuster, $15.99) 10. "But What If We're Wrong?" 17 Chuck Klosterman (Blure Rider, $26) (Copyright © 2016 Publishers Weekly. Week ending July 10, 2016, powered by Nielsen Bookscan © 2016 The Nielsen Company.) (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Richard Chang)