Aug 18 "Bullseye," the latest detective thriller from James Patterson and Michael Ledwidge, scored a second week at the top of the U.S. fiction bestseller chart on Thursday. The fiction and non-fiction hardcover bestseller lists do not include the "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" script book, which falls under the juvenile fiction category. Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "Bullseye" 1 Patterson/Ledwidge (Little, Brown, $28) 2. "The Underground Railroad" 3 Colson Whitehead (Doubleday, $26.95) 3. "Insidious" - Catherine Coulter (Gallery, $27) 4. "Sweet Tomorrows" 2 Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $26) 5. "Truly Madly Guilty" 4 Liane Moriarty (Flatiron, $26.99) 6. "The Woman in Cabin 10" 6 Ruth Ware (Scout, $26) 7. "The Black Widow" 5 Daniel Silva (Harper, $27.99) 8. "Three Sisters, Three Queens" - Philippa Gregory (Touchstone, $27.99) 9. "The Girls" 10 Emma Cline (Random House, $27) 10. "Magic" 9 Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.95) Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "Present over Perfect" - Shauna Niequist (Zondervan, $22.99) 2. "Hillary's America" 2 Dinesh D'Souza (Regnery, $29.99) 3. "Liars" 1 Glenn Beck (Threshold, $27) 4. "Hillbilly Elegy" 9 J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99) 5. "Crisis of Character" 3 Gary J. Byrne (Center Street, $27) 6. "When Breath Becomes Air" 10 Paul Kalanithi (Random House, $25) 7. "Armageddon" 4 Morris/McGann (Humanix, $24.99) 8. "Hamilton: The Revolution" 5 Miranda/McCarter (Grand Central, $40) 9. "Bill O'Reilly's Legend and Lies" 7 David Fisher (Holt, $35) 10. "Grit" 12 Angela Duckworth (Scribner, $28) (Copyright © 2016 Publishers Weekly. Week ending August 14, 2016, powered by Nielsen Bookscan © 2016 The Nielsen Company.) (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)