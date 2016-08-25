Aug 25 Comedian Amy Schumer's memoir "The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo" debuted at the top of the weekly U.S. non-fiction bestseller chart on Thursday, while Colson Whitehead's "The Underground Railroad, a novel about a slave's bid for freedom, topped the fiction bestsellers list. Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "The Underground Railroad" 2 Colson Whitehead (Doubleday, $26.95) 2. "Sting" - Sandra Brown (Grand Central, $26) 3. "Bullseye" 1 Patterson/Ledwidge (Little, Brown, $28) 4. "Curious Minds" - Evanovich/Sutton (Bantam, $28) 5. "The Woman in Cabin 10" 6 Ruth Ware (Scout, $26) 6. "Truly Madly Guilty" 5 Liane Moriarty (Flatiron, $26.99) 7. "Insidious" 3 Catherine Coulter (Gallery, $27) 8. "Sweet Tomorrows" 4 Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $26) 9. "Damaged" - Lisa Scottoline (St. Martin's, $27.99) 10. "The Black Widow" 7 Daniel Silva (Harper, $27.99) Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo" - Amy Schumer (Gallery, $28) 2. "Hillbilly Elegy" 4 J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99) 3. "Present over Perfect" 1 Shauna Niequist (Zondervan, $22.99) 4. "Liars" 3 Glenn Beck (Threshold, $27) 5. "Hillary's America" 2 Dinesh D'Souza (Regnery, $29.99) 6. "Armageddon" 7 Morris/McGann (Humanix, $24.99) 7. "Art of Coloring: Disney Villains" - (Disney Editions, 15.99) 8. "Crisis of Character" 5 Gary J. Byrne (Center Street, $27) 9. "When Breath Becomes Air" 6 Paul Kalanithi (Random House, $25) 10. "Hamilton: The Revolution" 8 Miranda/McCarter (Grand Central, $40) (Copyright © 2016 Publishers Weekly. Week ending August 21, 2016, powered by Nielsen Bookscan © 2016 The Nielsen Company.) (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)