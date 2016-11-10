Nov 10 "The Whistler," a thriller delving into the dark side of the legal system from prolific author John Grisham, held steady at the top of the U.S. fiction best-sellers' list for a second consecutive week on Thursday. Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "The Whistler" 1 John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 2. "The Wrong Side of Goodbye" - Michael Connelly (Little, Brown, $29) 3. "Two by Two" 2 Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27) 4. "The Award" - Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.99) 5. "Small Great Things" 3 Jodi Picoult (Ballantine, $28.99) 6. "Order to Kill" 6 Flynn/Mills (Atria/Bestler, $28.99) 7. "Escape Clause" 5 John Sandford (Putnam, $29) 8. "A Baxter Family Christmas" 4 Karen Kingsbury (Howard, $19.99) 9. "Sex, Lies & Serious Money" 7 Stuart Woods (Putnam, $29) 10. "Shadow of Victory" - David Weber (Baen, $28) Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "The Magnolia Story" 2 Gaines/Gaines (W, $26.99) 2. "Killing the Rising Sun" 3 O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30) 3. "Cooking for Jeffrey" 1 Ina Garten (Clarkson Pitter, $35) 4. "Jesus Always" 6 Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson, $15.99) 5. "Born to Run" 7 Bruce Springsteen (Simon & Schuster, $32.50) 6. "Shaken" 4 Tim Tebow (WaterBrook, $25) 7. "Guinness World Records 2017" 14 Guinness World Records (Guinness World Records, $28.95) 8. "Appetites" 5 Anthony Bourdain (Ecco, $37.50) 9. "Hillbilly Elegy" 12 J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99) 10. "The Truth About Cancer" - Ty M. Bollinger (Hay House, $24.99) (Copyright © 2016 Publishers Weekly. Week ending Nov. 6, 2016, powered by Nielsen Bookscan © 2016 The Nielsen Company) (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by James Dalgleish)