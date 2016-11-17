Nov 17 Lee Child's new Jack Reacher thriller "Night School" debuted at the top of the U.S. fiction best-sellers' list on Thursday. Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "Night School" - Lee Child (Delacorte, $28.99) 2. "The Whistler" 1 John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 3. "The Wrong Side of Goodbye" 2 Michael Connelly (Little, Brown, $29) 4. "Two by Two" 3 Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27) 5. "The Chemist" - Stephenie Meyer (Little, Brown, $28) 6. "The Award" 4 Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.99) 7. "Small Great Things" 5 Jodi Picoult (Ballantine, $28.99) 8. "This Was a Man" - Jeffrey Archer (St. Martin's, $28.99) 9. "Order to Kill" 6 Flynn/Mills (Atria/Bestler, $28.99) 10. "Escape Clause" 7 John Sandford (Putnam, $29) Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "Killing the Rising Sun" 2 O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30) 2. "The Magnolia Story" 1 Gaines/Gaines (W, $26.99) 3. "Medical Medium Life-Changing Foods" - Anthony William (Hay House, $29.99) 4. "Cooking for Jeffrey" 3 Ina Garten (Clarkson Pitter, $35) 5. "Hillbilly Elegy" 9 J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99) 6. "Jesus Always" 4 Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson, $15.99) 7. "Guinness World Records 2017" 7 Guinness World Records (Guinness World Records, $28.95) 8. "Born to Run" 5 Bruce Springsteen (Simon & Schuster, $32.50) 9. "Shaken" 6 Tim Tebow (WaterBrook, $25) 10. "The Truth About Cancer" 10 Ty M. Bollinger (Hay House, $24.99) (Copyright © 2016 Publishers Weekly. Week ending Nov. 13, 2016, powered by Nielsen Bookscan © 2016 The Nielsen Company) (Reporting by Jill Serjeant in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)