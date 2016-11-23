Nov 23 Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly's new memoir "Settle for More" debuted at the top of the U.S. non-fiction best-sellers' list on Wednesday, while Janet Evanovich's "Turbo Twenty-Three" was No.1 on the fiction list. Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "Turbo Twenty-Three" - Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28) 2. "The Whistler" 2 John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 3. "No Man's Land" - David Baldacci (Grand Central, $29) 4. "Night School" 1 Lee Child (Delacorte, $28.99) 5. "Odessa Sea" - Cussler/Cussler (Putnam, $29) 6. "The Mistletoe Secret" - Richard Paul Evans (Simon&Schuster, $19.99) 7. "Two by Two" 4 Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27) 8. "Chaos" - Patricia Cornwell (Morrow, $28.99) 9. "The Wrong Side of Goodbye" 3 Michael Connelly (Little, Brown, $29) 10. "The Sleeping Beauty Killer" - Clark/Burke (Simon&Schuster, $26.99) Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "Settle for More" - Megyn Kelly (Harper, $29.99) 2. "Killing the Rising Sun" 1 O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30) 3. "Our Revolution" - Bernie Sanders (St. Martin's/Dunne, $27) 4. "The Magnolia Story" 2 Gaines/Gaines (W, $26.99) 5. "Cooking for Jeffrey" 4 Ina Garten (Clarkson Pitter, $35) 6. "Hillbilly Elegy" 5 J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99) 7. "Scrappy Little Nobody" - Anna Kendrick (Touchstone, $26.99) 8. "Jesus Always" 6 Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson, $15.99) 9. "Superficial" - Andy Cohen (Holt, $27) 10. "Guinness World Records 2017" 7 Guinness World Records (Guinness World Records, $28.95) (Copyright © 2016 Publishers Weekly. Week ending Nov. 20, 2016, powered by Nielsen Bookscan © 2016 The Nielsen Company) (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Marguerita Choy)