(Corrects spelling of Danielle Steel's last name in headline) Jan 19 Danielle Steel's latest novel "The Mistress" scored a second week at the top of the U.S. best-sellers list on Thursday. Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "The Mistress" 1 Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.99) 2. "The Whistler" 2 John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 3. "The Underground Railroad" 4 Colson Whitehead (Doubleday, $26.95) 4. "Cross the Line" 5 James Patterson (Little, Brown, $29) 5. "Below the Belt" 3 Stuart Woods (Putnam, $28) 6. "Two by Two" 7 Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27) 7. "The Chemist" 8 Stephenie Meyer (Little, Brown $28) 8. "No Man's Land" 6 David Baldacci (Grand Central, $29 9. "Small Great Things" 9 Jodi Picoult (Ballantine, $28.99) 10. "Night School" 10 Lee Child (Delacorte, $28.99) Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "The Lose Your Belly Diet" 2 Travis Stork (Ghost Mountain, $25.95) 2. "Food, Health, and Happiness" 1 Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron, $35) 3. "Three Days in January" - Bret Baier (Morrow, $28.99) 4. "Hillbilly Elegy" 3 J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99) 5. "Jesus Always" 4 Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson, $15.99) 6. "Killing the Rising Sun" 9 O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30) 7. "The Magnolia Story" 7 Gaines/Gaines (W, $26.99) 8. "The Princess Diarist" 5 Carrie Fisher (Blue Rider, $26) 9. "Tools of Titans" 6 Timothy Ferriss (HMH, $28) 10. "Zero Sugar Diet" 16 David Zinczenko (Ballantine, $28) (Copyright © 2016 Publishers Weekly. Week ending Jan. 15, 2017, powered by Nielsen Bookscan © 2016 The Nielsen Company) (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Marguerita Choy)