Feb 16 "Norse Mythology," Neil Gaiman's fantastical spin on ancient tales, topped the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday. Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "Norse Mythology" - Neil Gaiman (Norton, $25.95) 2. "Echoes in Death" - J.D. Robb (St. Martin's, $27.99) 3. "Never Never" 1 Patterson/Fox (Little, Brown, $28) 4. "The Whistler" 3 John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 5. "Right Behind You" 2 Lisa Gardner (Dutton, $27) 6. "The Underground Railroad" 5 Colson Whitehead (Doubleday, $26.95) 7. "The Girl Before" 4 J.P. Delaney (Ballantine, $27) 8. "Universal Harvester" - John Darnielle (FSG, $25) 9. "The Mistress" 6 Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.99) 10. "Two by Two" 7 Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27) Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "Hillbilly Elegy" 1 J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99) 2. "Killing the Rising Sun" 2 O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30) 3. "Jesus Always" 4 Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson, $15.99) 4. "The Magnolia Story" 6 Gaines/Gaines (W, $26.99) 5. "Three Days in January" 5 Bret Baier (Morrow, $28.99) 6. "You Are the Universe" - Chopra/Kafatos (Harmony, $26) 7. "Big Agenda" 15 David Horowitz (Humanix, $26.99) 8. "The Lose Your Belly Diet" 16 Travis Stork (Ghost Mountain, $25.95) 9. "Tools of Titans" 3 Timothy Ferriss (HMH, $28) 10. "The Book of Joy" 10 Dalai Lama/Tutu (Avery, $26) (Copyright © 2017 Publishers Weekly. Week ending Feb. 12 powered by NPD BookScan © 2017 NPD Group) (Compiled by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)