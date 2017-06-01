June 1 Paula Hawkins' new novel "Into the Water" topped the U.S. fiction best-seller list for a third week on Thursday. Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "Into the Water" 1 Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $28) 2. "Dragon Teeth" - Michael Crichton (Harper, $28.99) 3. "No Middle Name" 2 Lee Child (Delacorte, $27) 4. "16th Seduction" 3 Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown, $29) 5. "Same Beach, Next Year" 4 Dorothea Benton Frank (Morrow, $27.99) 6. "Testimony" 5 Scott Turow (Grand Central, $28) 7. "The Fix" 8 David Baldacci (Grand Central, $29) 8. "Against All Odds" 6 Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.99) 9. "The Frozen Hours" - Jeff Shaara (Ballantine, $28.99) 10. "Golden Prey" 5 John Sandford (Putnam, $29) Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" 2 Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton, $18.95) 2. "Make Your Bed" 4 William H. McRaven (Grand Central, $18) 3. "Option B" 3 Sandberg/Grant (Knopf, $25.95) 4. "Fat for Fuel" 1 Joseph Mercola (Hay House, $27.99) 5. "The Vanishing American Adult" 5 Ben Sasse (St. Martin’s, $27.99) 6. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" 7 Mark Manson (HarperOne, $24.99) 7. "Hillbilly Elegy" 8 J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99) 8. "Killers of the Flower Moon" 9 David Grann (Doubleday, $28.95) 9. "The Operator" 14 Robert O’Neill (Scribner, $28) 10. "Shattered" 10 Allen/Parnes (Crown, $28) Copyright © 2017 Publishers Weekly. Week ending May 28, 2017. Powered by NPD BookScan © 2017 NPD Group) (Compiled by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)