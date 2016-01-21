Jan 21 Pulitzer Prize-winning author Elizabeth Strout's latest novel "My Name is Lucy Barton," about a mother-daughter relationship, debuted at the top of the weekly U.S. fiction bestseller chart on Thursday. Data released from independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States are used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "My Name Is Lucy Barton" - Elizabeth Strout (Random House, $26) 2. "Scandalous Behavior" - Stuart Woods (Putnam, $28) 3. "The Girl on the Train" 2 Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95) 4. "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" 1 Alan Dean Foster (Del Rey/LucasBooks) 5. "Rogue Lawyer" 3 John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 6. "The Bitter Season" - Tami Hoag (Dutton, $28) 7. "The Nightingale" 5 Kristin Hannah (St. Martins, $27.99) 8. "See Me" 4 Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27) 9. "Cross Justice" 6 James Patterson (Little, Brown, $29) 10. "The Guilty" 7 David Baldacci (Grand Central, $28) Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "Retire Inspired" - Chris Hogan (Ramsey, $24.99) 2. "Spark Joy" 1 Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $18.99) 3. "The Name Of God Is Mercy" - Pope Francis (Random House, $26) 4. "When Breath Becomes Air" - Paul Kalanithi (Random House, $25) 5. "The Shred Power Cleanse" 21 Ian K. Smith (St. Martin's, $22.99) 6. "Between the World and Me" 3 Ta-Nehisi Coates (Random/Spiegel&Grau, $24) 7. "Killing Reagan" 7 O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30) 8. "Always Hungry?" 10 David Ludwig (Grand Central Life&Style, $28) 9. "Thomas Jefferson and the Tripoli Pirates" 8 Kilmeade/Yaeger (Penguin/Sentinel, $27.95) 10. "The Whole 30" 2 Hartwig/Hartwig (HMH, $30) (Week ended Jan. 17, 2016, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2016 Nielsen Co) (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bill Rigby)