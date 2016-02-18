Feb 18 J.D. Robb's futuristic suspense novel "Brotherhood in Death" topped the weekly U.S. fiction bestseller chart for the second week on Thursday. Data released from independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States are used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "Brotherhood in Death" 1 J.D. Robb (Berkley, $28.00) 2. "NYPD Red 4" 2 Patterson/Karp (Little, Brown, $28) 3. "Morning Star" - Pierce Brown (Del Rey, $27) 4. "Find Her" - Lisa Gardner (Dutton, $27) 5. "Blue" 3 Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.95) 6. "My Name Is Lucy Barton" 5 Elizabeth Strout (Random House, $26) 7. "Rogue Lawyer" 7 John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 8. "Breakdown" 4 Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine, $28.95) 9. "The Nightingale" 6 Kristin Hannah (St. Martins, $27.99) 10. "See Me" 8 Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27) Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "When Breath Becomes Air" 1 Paul Kalanithi (Random House, $25) 2. "Spark Joy" 2 Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $18.99) 3. "The Name Of God Is Mercy" 4 Pope Francis (Random House, $26) 4. "Turning the Tables" - Teresa Giudice (S&S/Gallery, $26) 5. "The Road to Little Dribbling" 6 Bill Bryson (Doubleday, $28.95) 6. "Killing Reagan" 9 O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30) 7. "Between the World and Me" 5 Ta-Nehisi Coates (Random/Spiegel&Grau, $24) 8. "The Whole 30" 8 Hartwig/Hartwig (HMH, $30) 9. "Originals" 3 Adam M. Grant (Viking, $27) 10. "Thomas Jefferson and the Tripoli Pirates" 11 Kilmeade/Yaeger (Penguin/Sentinel, $27.95) (Copyright © 2016 Publishers Weekly. Week ending Feb 14 2016, powered by Nielsen Bookscan © 2016 The Nielsen Company.) (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)