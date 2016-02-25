Feb 25 Jeffrey Archer's latest thriller "Cometh the Hour," part of his Clifton Chronicles series, topped the weekly U.S. fiction bestseller chart on Thursday. Data released from independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States are used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "Cometh the Hour" - Jeffrey Archer (St. Martin's, $27.99) 2. "Brotherhood in Death" 1 J.D. Robb (Berkley, $28.00) 3. "NYPD Red 4" 2 Patterson/Karp (Little, Brown, $28) 4. "Find Her" 4 Lisa Gardner (Dutton, $27) 5. "Blue" 5 Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.95) 6. "The Nightingale" 9 Kristin Hannah (St. Martins, $27.99) 7. "Rogue Lawyer" 7 John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 8. "My Name Is Lucy Barton" 6 Elizabeth Strout (Random House, $26) 9. "Breakdown" 8 Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine, $28.95) 10. "See Me" 10 Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27) Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "When Breath Becomes Air" 1 Paul Kalanithi (Random House, $25) 2. "A Mother's Reckoning" - Sue Klebold (Crown, $28) 3. "Spark Joy" 2 Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $18.99) 4. "Pretty Happy" - Kate Hudson (Morrow/Dey Street, $26.99) 5. "The Name Of God Is Mercy" 3 Pope Francis (Random House, $26) 6. "Conviction" - Juan Martinez (Morrow, $26.99) 7. "Between the World and Me" 7 Ta-Nehisi Coates (Random/Spiegel&Grau, $24) 8. "The Whole 30" 8 Hartwig/Hartwig (HMH, $30) 9. "Leonard" - William Shatner (St. Martin's/Dunne, $25.99) 10. "The Road to Little Dribbling" 5 Bill Bryson (Doubleday, $28.95) (Copyright © 2016 Publishers Weekly. Week ending Feb 21 2016, powered by Nielsen Bookscan © 2016 The Nielsen Company.) (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Richard Chang)