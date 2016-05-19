May 19 "15th Affair," the latest thriller from James Patterson and Maxine Paetro's Women's Murder Club series of novels, debuted at the top of the U.S. fiction bestseller chart on Thursday. Data from independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States are used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "15th Affair" 1 Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown, $28) 2. "The Apartment" 2 Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.95) 3. "The Last Mile" 3 David Baldacci (Grand Central, $29) 4. "Extreme Prey" 4 John Sandford (Putnam, $29) 5. "The Nest" 6 Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney (Ecco, $26.99) 6. "The Obsession" 5 Nora Roberts (Berkley, $28) 7. "Everybody's Fool" 8 Richard Russo (Knopf, $27.95) 8. "LaRose" - Louise Erdrich (Harper, $27.99) 9. "After You" 18 Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman, $26.95) 10. "Troublemaker" - Linda Howard (Morrow, $26.99) Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "Hamilton: The Revolution" 3 Miranda/McCarter (Grand Central, $40) 2. "The Rainbow Comes and Goes" 1 Cooper/Vanderbilt (Harper, $27.99) 3. "Valiant Ambition" - Nathaniel Philbrick (Viking, $30) 4. "Grit" 2 Angela Duckworth (Scribner, $28) 5. "When Breath Becomes Air" 7 Paul Kalanithi (Random House, $25) 6. "Unashamed" - Christine Caine (Zondervan, $19.99) 7. "Shoe Dog" 9 Phil Knight (Scribner, $29) 8. "Red Platoon" 8 Clinton Romesha (Dutton, $28) 9. "Five Presidents" 17 Clint Hill (S&S/Gallery, $28) 10. "Becoming Grandma" 5 Lesley Stahl (Penguin/Blue Rider, $27) (Copyright © 2016 Publishers Weekly. Week ending May 15, 2016, powered by Nielsen Bookscan © 2016 The Nielsen Company.) (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)