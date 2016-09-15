Sept 15 J.D. Robb's latest crime thriller, "Apprentice in Death" debuted at the top of the U.S. fiction best sellers list on Thursday, while Oprah Winfrey's latest book club pick "Love Warrior" dominated the non-fiction list. "Love Warrior" is published in two different editions. Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "Apprentice in Death" - J.D. Robb (Berkley, $28) 2. "Rushing Waters" 2 Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.99) 3. "Razor Girl" - Carl Hiaasen (Knopf, $27.95) 4. "The Book of Mysteries" 33 Jonathan Cahn (Frontline, $21.99) 5. "The Underground Railroad" 3 Colson Whitehead (Doubleday, $26.95) 6. "A Great Reckoning" 1 Louise Penny (Minotaur, $28.99) 7. "Here I Am" - Jonathan Safran (Foer, $28) 8. "The Woman in Cabin 10" 5 Ruth Ware (Scout, $26) 9. "Sting" 4 Sandra Brown (Grand Central, $26) 10. "Bullseye" 6 Patterson/Ledwidge (Little, Brown, $28) Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "Love Warrior" - Glennon Doyle Melton (Flatiron, $25.99) 2. "Love Warrior" (Oprah's Book Club) - Glennon Doyle Melton (Flatiron, $25.99) 3. "The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo" 1 Amy Schumer (Gallery, $28) 4. "Clean House" 4 Tom Fitton (Threshold, $27) 5. "Hillbilly Elegy" 2 J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99) 6. "Present over Perfect" 5 Shauna Niequist (Zondervan, $22.99) 7. "When Breath Becomes Air" 3 Paul Kalanithi (Random House, $25) 8. "Hamilton: The Revolution" 8 Miranda/McCarter (Grand Central, $40 9. "Guinness World Records 2017" 12 (Guinness World Records, $28.95) 10. "Hidden Figures" - Margot Lee Shetterly (Morrow, $27.99) (Copyright © 2016 Publishers Weekly. Week ending Sept. 11, 2016, powered by Nielsen Bookscan © 2016 The Nielsen Company) (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)