March 2 Historical fiction "Lincoln in the Bardo," the debut novel by George Saunders, stayed on top of the U.S. fiction bestsellers list on Thursday. Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "Lincoln in the Bardo" 1 George Saunders (Random House, $28) 2. "Norse Mythology" 2 Neil Gaiman (Norton, $25.95) 3. "Echoes in Death" 3 J.D. Robb (St. Martin's, $27.99) 4. "Star Wars: Empire's End" - Chuck Wendig (Del Rey, $28.99) 5. "Humans, Bow Down" - Patterson/Raymond (Little, Brown, $28) 6. "Heartbreak Hotel" 4 Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine, $28.99) 7. "Never Never" 5 Patterson/Fox (Little, Brown, $28) 8. "A Piece of the World" - Christina Baker Kline (Morrow, $27.99) 9. "The Girl Before" 7 J.P. Delaney (Ballantine, $27) 10. "The Whistler" 6 John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "The Legend of Zelda: Arts & Artifacts" - (Dark Horse, $39.99) 2. "Hillbilly Elegy" 2 J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99) 3. "Killing the Rising Sun" 3 O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30) 4. "This Life I Live" 1 Rory Feek (W, $24.99) 5. "Jesus Always" 5 Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson, $15.99) 6. "Homo Deus" - Yuval Noah Harari (Harper, $35) 7. "The Magnolia Story" 4 Gaines/Gaines (W, $26.99) 8. "Big Agenda" 6 David Horowitz (Humanix, $26.99) 9. "The Book of Joy" 8 Dalai Lama/Tutu (Avery, $26) 10. "Stealing Fire" - Kotler/Wheal (Dey Street, $27.99) (Copyright © 2017 Publishers Weekly. Week ending Feb. 26 powered by NPD BookScan © 2017 NPD Group) (Compiled by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Richard Chang)