March 9 Former President George W. Bush's book of paintings and true stories of American war veterans, "Portraits of Courage," topped the U.S. non-fiction bestsellers list on Thursday. Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "Norse Mythology" 2 Neil Gaiman (Norton, $25.95) 2. "Lincoln in the Bardo" 1 George Saunders (Random House, $28) 3. "Echoes in Death" 3 J.D. Robb (St. Martin's, $27.99) 4. "Humans, Bow Down" 5 Patterson/Raymond (Little, Brown, $28) 5. "Heartbreak Hotel" 6 Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine, $28.99) 6. "Never Never" 7 Patterson/Fox (Little, Brown, $28) 7. "The Whistler" 10 John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 8. "A Piece of the World" 8 Christina Baker Kline (Morrow, $27.99) 9. "The Underground Railroad" 12 Colson Whitehead (Doubleday, $26.95) 10. "Banana Cream Pie Murder" - Joanne Fluke (Kensington, $26) Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "Portraits of Courage" - George W. Bush (Crown, $35) 2. "Unshakeable" - Tony Robbins (Simon & Schuster, $26) 3. "Hillbilly Elegy" 2 J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99) 4. "Killing the Rising Sun" 3 O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30) 5. "The Legend of Zelda: Arts & Artifacts" 1 (Dark Horse, $39.99) 6. "Cop Under Fire" - David Clarke Jr. (Worthy, $21.99) 7. "The Magnolia Story" 7 Gaines/Gaines (W, $26.99) 8. "Jesus Always" 5 Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson, $15.99) 9. "This Life I Live" 4 Rory Feek (W, $24.99) 10. "Big Agenda" 8 David Horowitz (Humanix, $26.99) (Copyright © 2017 Publishers Weekly. Week ending March 5 powered by NPD BookScan © 2017 NPD Group) (Compiled by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Sandra Maler)