March 16 Danielle Steel's latest thriller, "Dangerous Games," topped the U.S. fiction bestsellers list on Thursday. Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "Dangerous Games" - Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.99) 2. "Silence Fallen" - Patricia Briggs (Ace, $27) 3. "Norse Mythology" 1 Neil Gaiman (Norton, $25.95) 4. "Lincoln in the Bardo" 2 George Saunders (Random House, $28) 5. "Exit West" - Mohsin Hamid (Riverhead, $26) 6. "Echoes in Death" 3 J.D. Robb (St. Martin's, $27.99) 7. "Humans, Bow Down" 4 Patterson/Raymond (Little, Brown, $28) 8. "A Gentleman in Moscow" 12 Amor Towles (Viking, $27) 9. "Heartbreak Hotel" 5 Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine, $28.99) 10. "The Whistler" 7 John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "Unshakeable" 2 Tony Robbins (Simon & Schuster, $26) 2. "Portraits of Courage" 1 George W. Bush (Crown, $35) 3. "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" 30 (Piggyback, $39.99) 4. "Hillbilly Elegy" 3 J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99) 5. "Killing the Rising Sun" 4 O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30) 6. "The Little Things" - Andy Andrews (W, $17.99) 7. "The Lose Your Belly Diet" 23 Travis Stork (Ghost Mountain, $25.95) 8. "The Magnolia Story" 7 Gaines/Gaines (W, $26.99) 9. "Between Heaven and the Real World" - Steven Curtis Chapman ($22.99) 10. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" 13 Mark Manson (HarperOne, $24.99) (Copyright © 2017 Publishers Weekly. Week ending March 12, 2017. Powered by NPD BookScan © 2017 NPD Group) (Compiled by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Leslie Adler)