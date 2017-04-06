April 6 "The Black Book," the latest thriller co-authored by prolific writer James Patterson, debuted at the top of the U.S. fiction bestsellers list on Thursday. Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "The Black Book" - Patterson/Ellis (Little, Brown, $28) 2. "Mississippi Blood" 1 Greg Iles (Morrow, $28.99) 3. "If Not For You" 2 Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $27) 4. "Norse Mythology" 6 Neil Gaiman (Norton, $25.95) 5. "Vicious Circle" 3 C.J. Box (Putnam, $29) 6. "Dangerous Games" 5 Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.99) 7. "The Cutthroat" 4 Cussler/Scott (Putnam, $29) 8. "The Women in the Castle" - Jessica Shattuck (Morrow, $26.99) 9. "The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane" 7 Lisa See (Scribner, $27) 10. "A Gentleman in Moscow" 10 Amor Towles (Viking, $27) Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "Old School" - O'Reilly/Feirstein (Holt, $27) 2. "Hashimoto's Protocol" - Izabella Wentz (HarperOne, $28.99) 3. "How to Be a Bawse" - Lilly Singh (Ballantine, $26) 4. "Hillbilly Elegy" 2 J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99) 5. "Unshakeable" 1 Tony Robbins (Simon & Schuster, $26) 6. "Killing the Rising Sun" 6 O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30) 7. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" 10 Mark Manson (HarperOne, $24.99) 8. "The Magnolia Story" 7 Gaines/Gaines (W, $26.99) 9. "The Cubs Way" - Tom Verducci (Crown Archetype, $28) 10. "Trump's War" 3 Michael Savage (Center Street, $27) (Copyright © 2017 Publishers Weekly. Week ending April 2, 2017. Powered by NPD BookScan © 2017 NPD Group) (Editing by Paul Simao; Editing by Nick Zieminski)