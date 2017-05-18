May 18 Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg's book on coping with the death of her husband, "Option B," topped the U.S. nonfiction best-seller list on Thursday. Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "Into the Water" 2 Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $28) 2. "16th Seduction" 1 Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown, $29) 3. "Against All Odds" 3 Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.99) 4. "The Fix" 5 David Baldacci (Grand Central, $29) 5. "Golden Prey" 4 John Sandford (Putnam, $29) 6. "The Black Book" 7 Patterson/Ellis (Little, Brown, $28) 7. "A Dog’s Way Home" - W. Bruce Cameron (Forge, $24.99) 8. "The Thirst" - Jo Nesbø (Knopf, $26.95) 9. "Since We Fell" - Dennis Lehane, (Ecco, $27.99) 10. "All by Myself, Alone" 9 Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster, $26.99) Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "Option B" 2 Sandberg/Grant (Knopf, $25.95) 2. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" 1 Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton, $18.95) 3. "Make Your Bed" 4 William H. McRaven (Grand Central, $18) 4. "Shattered" 3 Allen/Parnes (Crown, $28) 5. "The Magnolia Story" 15 Gaines/Gaines (W, $26.99) 6. "Democracy" - Condoleezza Rice (Twelve, $35) 7. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" 13 Mark Manson (HarperOne, $24.99) 8. "Teammate" - David Ross, (Hachette, $28) 9. "Killers of the Flower Moon" 5 David Grann (Doubleday, $28.95) 10. "Hillbilly Elegy" 11 J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99) Copyright © 2017 Publishers Weekly. Week ending May 14, 2017. Powered by NPD BookScan © 2017 NPD Group) (Compiled by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)