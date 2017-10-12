FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dan Brown's 'Origin' thriller debuts atop U.S. fiction bestsellers
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
Technology
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
October 12, 2017 / 8:14 PM / 5 days ago

Dan Brown's 'Origin' thriller debuts atop U.S. fiction bestsellers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - Dan Brown’s mystery thriller “Origin,” the latest saga starring fictional Harvard symbology professor Robert Langdon, topped the fiction bestsellers chart on Thursday, knocking Stephen King’s “Sleeping Beauties” from the top spot.

Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last week

1. “Origin” -

Dan Brown (Doubleday, $29.95)

2. “Sleeping Beauties” 1

King/King (Scribner, $32.50)

3. “A Column of Fire” 3

Ken Follett (Viking, $36)

4. “Don’t Let Go” 2

Harlan Coben (Dutton, $28)

5. “Merry and Bright” -

Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $20)

6. “Manhattan Beach” -

Jennifer Egan (Scribner, $28)

7. “To Be Where You Are” 5

Jan Karon (Putnam, $28)

8. “The Girl Who Takes An Eye For An Eye” 6

David Lagercrantz (Knopf, $27.95)

9. “Haunted” 4

Patterson/Born (Little, Brown $28)

10. “The Cuban Affair” 7

Nelson DeMille (Simon & Schuster, $28.99)

Hardcover Non-Fiction

1. “Killing England” 1

O‘Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30)

2. “What Happened” 2

Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster, $30)

3. “We Were Eight Years In Power” -

Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World, $28)

4. “A Life Beyond Amazing” -

David Jeremiah (W, $24.99)

5. “Braving The Wilderness” 3

Brene Brown (Random House, $28)

6. “Principles” 12

Ray Dalio (Simon & Schuster, $28)

7. “The Paradigm” 6

Jonathan Cahn (Frontline, $21.99)

8. “Daring to Hope” -

Katie Davis Majors (Multnomah, $25.99)

9. “The Keto Reset Diet” -

Mark Sisson (Harmony, $27.99)

10. “The Power of Moments” -

Heath/Heath (Simon & Schuster, $29)

Compiled by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Marguerita Choy

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.