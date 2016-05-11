By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 11 Here is some personal finance
advice you don't hear very often: forget the numbers.
That is the advice of Sarah Newcomb, behavioral economist
for Chicago-based research firm Morningstar Inc, whose
new book "Loaded" is now hitting the shelves and Kindles.
She preaches this because before you can get into the
nitty-gritty, like monthly budgeting, you need to understand why
you spend what you spend, earn what you earn and believe what
you believe.
Reuters sat down with Newcomb to talk about why your own
personal "Money Story" is so important.
Q: What is your 'Money Story'?
A: I had a lot of debt, I overspent, and basically lived
hand-to-mouth for years, with no savings at all. I had no money
for college and had to pass up my dream school because the price
tag was too high. Money had always been a barrier to my hopes
and dreams, and as a result, I came to hate it.
Eventually, I ended up taking a course on psychology and
financial planning, which addressed how your personal
relationship with money affects how you see yourself. At that
point, a lightbulb really went on. I realized if I always saw
money as an enemy, I was never going to be comfortable making a
good living.
My own 'Money Story' was that either you care about people
or you care about money, and you have to choose sides. I chose
people, which meant I ignored money, and made my financial life
a mess.
Q: What are a few common money-related stories that many
people tend to have?
A: Some people believe that money is the root of all evil.
Some believe that your net worth is connected to your personal
worth. Some believe that money makes the world go round. Some
believe that if you follow the money, you discover that
everything in life is corrupt. Some believe that you have to
achieve financial status in order to belong.
Ultimately, though, everyone's Money Story is unique.
Q: Once people unpack their own Money Story - then what?
A: This is where behavioral finance offers great hope,
because there are really specific things you can do to change
money behaviors. For instance, if you are focused too much on
today and not saving enough, you can do visualizations about the
future. Imagine yourself at 65, 70, 75, and how you want to be
spending your time. The more detail you put into that picture,
the more you trick your brain into believing that the picture is
real.
Q: Since we all want to earn more, how can behavioral
finance help people do that?
A: When people think about budgeting, they usually think
about money coming in from somewhere else. Instead, start to
think of yourself as the source of multiple income streams.
For instance, I knew a guy who used to be a wrestler, and
who played music on the side. So he started turning those things
into real value: he offered a few guitar lessons a month, and
taught wrestling to local kids.
Everyone has resources like that going unused. Maybe you
just have an extra room in your home that you can rent out to a
college student. If you are creative, you can create several new
income streams in your life without much effort.
Q: What about the spending side of the equation? How can
people get that under control?
A: Recognize that all expenses are serving a need. So
instead of just slashing expenses and then feeling angry and
deprived, figure out how to meet those same needs while spending
less money.
For example, many people spend a lot of money going out to
bars and restaurants. They are meeting a social need - spending
time with their friends - but they are paying money to do it.
You can meet the same social need by doing something cheaper,
like hosting a potluck. With simple life changes like that you
can be just as satisfied, but spend way less.
Q: So what is the happy ending of your Money Story?
A: I care about people and I care about being financially
healthy at the same time. I can earn a good living and not feel
guilty about it.
