By Marty Graham
| SAN DIEGO
SAN DIEGO Feb 20 Mexican government officials
criticized the U.S. Border Patrol on Thursday for the fatal
shooting of one of its citizens in a confrontation in Southern
California this week, saying it opposed the use of lethal force
in border control operations.
A U.S. border agent shot and killed a Mexican man on Tuesday
while on patrol near San Diego, after being pelted with rocks
while trying to apprehend a group of suspected illegal border
crossers. One of the rocks hit him in the head.
"We firmly reiterate that the use of lethal force in border
control operations is unacceptable," Mexico's foreign ministry
said in a statement released by the Mexican consulate in San
Diego.
"The Government of Mexico expects ... that those responsible
be held accountable," it added, saying it would await the
results of U.S. investigations into the incident.
The statement cited 21 deaths of Mexican nationals as a
result of encounters with U.S. Customs and Border Protection
agents along the U.S.-Mexico border since 2010.
The man who was killed, 41-year-old Jesus Flores-Cruz, was
shot twice by an unnamed Border Patrol agent about 100 yards
north of the U.S.-Mexico border, according to San Diego
Sheriff's Department Lieutenant Glenn Giannantonio.
According to sheriff's department, the Border Patrol agent
encountered Flores-Cruz in a rugged area about 10 miles east of
the Pacific Ocean while searching for a group of at least five
people suspected of entering the United States illegally.
Flores-Cruz "threw progressively larger rocks down at the
agent, with the largest being approximately the size of a
basketball," a sheriff's report said. The agent, who was hit at
least once, then shot Flores-Cruz. The border patrol agent was
treated at a hospital and released.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection has been criticized
in recent years over concerns that agents may have sometimes
been too quick to use lethal force. Sixteen members of Congress
called for a review of use-of-force incidents and policy in
2012. Last year, the agency said it would train officers to
defuse threats.
Flores-Cruz was identified using fingerprints obtained by
the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency in a 1996 arrest in the same
area. According to court records, Flores-Cruz and another man
were arrested carrying backpacks full of marijuana into the U.S.
in 1996. Flores was convicted in state court, served his
sentence and was deported, court records indicate.
U.S. Border Patrol Division Chief Kelly Good said he could
not discuss the specific incident because it was under
investigation. But Good said that Border Patrol agents have
been trained and are frequently retrained on how to respond all
threats posed by an adversary.
"Rocking incidents such as these pose significant danger to
Border Patrol agent lives and have resulted in serious injuries,
some so significant that the agents were unable to return to
work," Good said.
"Customs and Border Protection law enforcement personnel are
trained to use deadly force only in situations where the threat
they face is imminent danger to their lives or to the lives of
bystanders," Good said.
