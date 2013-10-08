(Fixes typo in last paragraph)
BOSTON Oct 8 Boston school students woke up on
Tuesday to learn that most city school buses were not running
due to what city officials described as an "illegal" strike by
bus drivers who transport about 33,000 students each day.
The United Steelworkers of America Local 8751, which
represents about 700 school bus drivers, had walked off the job,
the Boston Public Schools system said in a statement posted on
its website.
Calling the action "illegal," the city said it believed
drivers were protesting new bus programs, including an online
tool that allows families to track buses' locations in real
time.
Officials from the union could not be reached immediately
for comment.
Just 30 of the 650 buses that transport students to public
and private schools were on the road, school officials said,
adding that students would not be penalized for arriving late or
being absent as a result of the strike.
(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and
Jeffrey Benkoe)