(Updates with company seeking federal court injunction to end
strike)
By Scott Malone
BOSTON Oct 8 Boston Mayor Thomas Menino vowed
to punish school bus drivers who walked off the job on Tuesday
in a labor action the city contended was illegal, and which even
the drivers' union organization condemned.
Some 33,000 public and private school students were left to
find alternative routes to and from school on Tuesday after a
union representing some 700 drivers and also represented by the
United Steelworkers of America Local 8751 did not show up for
work.
"We will make sure this illegal behavior has consequences,"
Menino told reporters, saying the strike violated the terms of
the contract under which the drivers worked.
The driver union's parent organization also noted the
walkout was a violation.
"The USW does not condone the current action, or any
violation of our collective bargaining agreement, and has
instructed all members of Local 8751 to immediately cease this
strike," the union said in a statement.
Officials at Local 8751 did not respond to calls or emails
seeking comment.
Video of drivers outside the bus lot showed them angrily
shouting down union officials who came to ask them to return to
work.
The company that holds the bussing concession, Veolia
Transportation Services, filed papers in U.S. District Court in
Boston on Tuesday asking a judge to issue an injunction to order
the workers back behind the wheel.
"An injunction against the wildcat strike is in the public
interest, and is required as a matter of law in order to prevent
a violation of the no-strike clause of the collective bargaining
agreement," said a filing by Veolia, a unit of France's Veolia
Environnement.
The Boston Public Schools system said in a statement posted
on its website that it believed drivers were protesting new bus
programs, including an online tool that allows families to track
buses' locations in real time.
Menino ordered city police to help children get to school,
and the city opened its public transportation for free to all
students with school identification. The two candidates vying to
succeed Menino also criticized the move, which came as a
surprise to city officials.
Just 30 of the 650 buses that transport students to public
and private schools were on the road, school officials said,
adding that students would not be penalized for arriving late or
being absent as a result of the strike.
(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Colleen Jenkins, Jeffrey
Benkoe, Nick Zieminski, Bernard Orr and Chris Reese)