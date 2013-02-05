BOSTON Feb 5 In the wake of Superstorm Sandy,
which brought historic flooding to the greater New York area,
Boston Mayor Thomas Menino said on Tuesday his coastal city will
step up efforts to prepare for the effects of rising sea levels
Boston was spared the catastrophic damage that Sandy brought
to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, which ultimately caused
an estimated $25 billion in insured losses up and down the East
Coast of the United States.
But that was a quirk of the tide - Boston Harbor was close
to its ebb when the storm arrived.
"Had Sandy hit Boston during high tide our city would have
experienced a 100-year flood event," which could have left more
than 6 percent of its land area, including parts of all coastal
neighborhoods, under water, Menino told reporters. "Today I'm
directing my climate team to take a set of actions to be sure
that Boston is as ready as possible for a storm like Sandy."
The city's 100-year storm model anticipates a 5-foot (1.5
meter) storm surge at high tide.
The risks could rise over the coming century if climate
change leads to higher sea levels as many scientists forecast. A
report by the Boston Harbor Association released on Tuesday
estimated that with a 2 1/2-foot (0.76 meter) rise in sea
levels, a 100-year storm could flood more than 30 percent of the
city, including its airport and major convention centers.
Menino called on city agencies, as well as landlords of
low-lying properties, to assess what parts of city
infrastructure, including its subway system, would be most at
risk from flooding.
The city has not yet determined what if any changes it would
make to its laws or zoning codes to address the risks of
flooding.
"We're at the beginning of a process to explore all types of
policy options," said Brian Swett, the city's chief of
environment and energy. "Obviously you want to begin with the
voluntary options."