BOSTON Jan 31 Passengers were evacuated from a
Delta Air Lines Inc jet after a fire broke out in its
brakes as it taxied toward a runway at Boston's Logan
International Airport on Thursday, aviation officials said.
Airport officials said that all passengers had been removed
from the aircraft, Delta flight 2101, which was bound for
Atlanta. No passengers were hurt, they said.
The cause was a brake fire on the MD90 aircraft, a Federal
Aviation Administration spokeswoman said.
An airport spokesman referred further queries to the
airline. A Delta spokesman said no further details were
immediately available.
Boeing Co took over support for McDonnell Douglas
aircraft when it acquired the company in 1997.