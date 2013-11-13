BOSTON Nov 13 Boston Mayor Thomas Menino has
unveiled a vending machine that dispenses bicycle helmets for
users of the city's bike sharing service, a street kiosk he said
was the first of its kind in the country.
Menino said the so-called HelmetHub machine, attached to one
of the city's Hubway bike rental stations at the intersection of
Boylston Street and Massachusetts Avenue, will allow users to
rent and return helmets, adding a measure of safety to the
service.
"Our goal is to make Hubway a great and safe way to get
around town," he said in a statement released on Tuesday
evening.
The machines were designed by HelmetHub, a company founded
by MIT engineering graduates that won a contract from the city
in May, the statement said.
The company plans to test the first machine and gather data
during the remainder of the year before introducing HelmetHub
machines more widely in 2014.
The machine dispenses helmets for a rental fee of $2, if
they are returned within 24 hours, or for purchase at $20.
Returned helmets will be removed from the machine to be
inspected and sanitized, the statement said.
Boston's bike sharing service was launched in July 2011, and
users took its 600 bicycles on more than 100,000 rides in the
first 10 weeks, according to the service's website. By the end
of November, it had more than 3,600 annual members.
The service is similar in concept to other bike sharing
programs launched in Paris, London and New York City, which
kicked off a massive bike sharing program earlier this year.
(Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Chris Reese)