BOSTON, April 17 The homemade bombs that ripped
through the crowd at the finish line of last year's Boston
Marathon, killing three people and injuring 264, showcased the
city's medical talent but also taught valuable lessons in
responding to a mass disaster.
By all accounts, Boston's hospitals performed well after the
attacks on April 15, 2013. While many of the wounded lost limbs
and a large amount of blood, all who made it to a hospital
survived.
Looking back, a year after their hospitals were packed with
blast victims, Boston officials have tweaked how they prepare
for a disaster, now requiring city emergency medical personnel
to carry tourniquets and developing a standard method for one
city agency to track disaster victims in hospitals.
The new techniques will be in place by this year's race, set
for April 21, with 36,000 runners taking part and tens of
thousands of spectators expected to line the 26.2 mile course.
"This was worth more than 1,000 drills," said Dr. Eric
Goralnick, medical director of emergency preparedness at Brigham
and Women's Hospital, which received more than two dozen bombing
victims. "A real event highlights real shortfalls and real
successes like no other. And, after the marathon, every
health-care provider became a champion of emergency
preparedness."
A variety of factors contributed to the survival rate last
year. Hundreds of police and medical personnel were working the
race, allowing for a quick response. Hospitals hold disaster
scenario drills dozens of times a year, making sure teams are
able to work quickly and fluidly in a crisis.
The city's compact size made for speedy transport to its six
level-one trauma centers, where doctors and nurses stabilized
victims, set bones, and performed necessary amputations.
A key element, experts said, was the use of tourniquets,
sometimes improvised from clothing. They stopped excessive
bleeding from wounds to victims' feet and lower legs caused when
the nail-filled pressure-cooker bombs exploded at ground level.
The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, where U.S. soldiers have
often encountered improvised explosive devices, illustrate the
value of tourniquets. City officials are applying that knowledge
more widely as tourniquets become standard equipment for
Emergency Medical Services staff.
"Every clerk, cook and trombone player has a tourniquet and
if we'd had more that day, patients would have gotten to us in
better physiological shape," said Joseph Blansfield, trauma
program manager at Boston Medical Center who served as a combat
nurse in Iraq. "Some were on their last drops of blood."
KEEPING TRACK
The throngs of patients who arrived with no identification
underscored flaws in electronic tracking systems where the
victims' strings of identifying numbers started to look alike.
On the day of the bombing, the biggest weakness, however
was in pushing information to one central agency responsible for
tracking all data from all hospitals to help reunite families.
The most vivid illustration of that occurred when relatives
of Krystle Campbell, who was killed, were initially told she had
survived, only to later learn it was her friend who was alive.
Staff from Boston's hospitals have since created a new
single-page disaster record, including a checklist to capture
specific aspects of care that might be missed in a disaster and
record identifying features like hair color, tattoos and
piercings.
"It is important that we ID people better and push that to
the next level quickly," said Maureen McMahon, director of
emergency management at Boston Medical Center. "It was hard to
look people in the eye and say we don't know where your loved
one is."
PROSTHETICS PROJECT
As victims slowly adjust to life without limbs, a ballroom
dance instructor's story inspired a Massachusetts Institute of
Technology biophysicist who is a double amputee to return her to
the dance floor with a specially designed bionic leg.
"It was 3.5 seconds between the blasts that took Adrianne
Haslet-Davis off the dance floor, but within 200 days we brought
her back," said Hugh Herr, head of the Biomechatronics research
group at MIT's Media Lab. Last month, Haslet-Davis performed a
30-second rumba onstage at a conference where Herr was speaking.
Cautioning that the dancing leg is still in research and not
yet a product, Herr said bionic limbs are far better than
conventional prosthetics in returning victims to everyday
activities.
This month he launched the No Barriers Boston Fund (here)
to raise money to pay for Boston Marathon bombing survivors to
receive bionic limbs designed for athletic use that are often
not covered by regular insurance.
