By Scott Malone
| BOSTON, March 14
Even as police prepare for a
massive presence at Boston's first marathon since the 2013
bombing attack that killed three people and injured 264,
officials acknowledge the sheer scale of the event poses
inevitable security risks.
More than 3,500 officers will be stationed along the 26.2
mile (42.2 km) course starting in suburban Hopkinton,
Massachusetts, and ending among throngs of spectators at the
bars and restaurants of Boylston Street, where two homemade
pressure-cooker bombs ripped through the crowd last year.
While officials said they are not aware of any specific
threat to the 118th Boston Marathon, one of the world's most
prestigious races, they face a challenge of increasing security
without taking a stance that is so aggressive it drives
spectators away, security experts said.
"The police have to walk a delicate line between trying to
convey to people that they are safe and not sending the message
that, because of the militarized presence, they have something
to fear," said Tom Nolan, a former Boston Police Department
official who now serves as chairman of the criminal justice
department at the State University of New York at Plattsburgh.
"The public may not necessarily be reassured about their
safety when they see police officers with machine guns and
military uniforms and dogs," Nolan said.
The race, on April 21 this year, is held on the state
holiday of Patriots' Day, when schools as well as some
businesses are closed, and tens of thousands of spectators
typically clog the finish line area. It was there that ethnic
Chechen brothers Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev placed the bombs
they carried in black backpacks last year.
Knapsacks and large bags will be banned at the finish line
and police are warning fans to expect checkpoints and
inspections as they approach the course.
"In this world, you never eliminate risk. You never bring it
down to zero. But we are working very hard at reducing the
risk," State Police Colonel Timothy Alben told reporters.
Runners also face new restrictions, including a ban on bags
at the starting line. That is a concern for athletes who in
years past counted on bringing clothing to keep themselves warm
while waiting for the race to start.
Weather conditions in Boston are highly variable in
mid-April: While last year's race saw near-ideal temperatures of
65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 Celsius), runners in 2007 waited in
wind and driving rain for the chilly 47 F (8 C) start.
'I WANTED TO GO BACK'
With 36,000 participants registered this year - the
second-largest field in Boston Marathon history, with 9,000 more
runners than last year - it means that the last of the race's
four waves of competitors will depart Hopkinton two hours and 45
minutes after the starter's gun is fired at 8:50 a.m.
The restrictions have irked some veteran racers.
"The people who caused the problem were not the runners. So
security precautions that affect the runners and make it harder
for us to run a marathon are not really addressing the problem,"
said Ray Charbonneau, 52, of Arlington, Massachusetts.
Last year, he crossed the finish line about seven minutes
before the bombs exploded, close enough to see and hear the
blasts without suffering injury. Despite his misgivings, he
plans to run his sixth Boston Marathon next month.
"I never had the slightest doubt that I wanted to go back,"
said Charbonneau, who edited a book on last year's race called
"The 27th Mile."
Race officials have also warned that so-called "bandit"
runners, the unregistered athletes who were tolerated as they
ran all or part of the face in past years, will be pulled off
the course this year.
While heightened security along the course and in Boston on
race day will be the obvious change, local and national law
enforcement agencies will also be running down security-related
leads ahead of the race, said Joseph Wippl, a former Central
Intelligence Agency official who now serves as a professor of
international relations at Boston University.
"Any intelligence on anybody in the area and I'm sure the
FBI or local law enforcement will pay them a visit," Wippl said.
Even with additional security, some runners admit to safety
concerns.
Andrew Duffy, will be among a group of Boston University
runners honoring Chinese exchange student Lu Lingzi, one of the
three people killed by the blasts.
Duffy, who met his wife around the time he ran his first
Boston Marathon in 1995, said strong personal memories brought
him back but he acknowledged he has asked his family to stay
away from the finish line on race day.
"I talked to my wife about that just today," Duffy said. "We
have three kids and everything, and I'm a little hesitant about
having them around the finish area."
(Reporting by Scott Malone; editing by Gunna Dickson)