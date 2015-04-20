BOSTON Kenyan runner Caroline Rotich won the women's race at the Boston Marathon on Monday with an unofficial time of 2 hours, 24 minutes and 55 seconds.

Rotich narrowly beat Ethiopia's Mare DiBaba in a closing sprint at the 119th edition of the world's longest-running annual marathon, which was the target of a fatal bombing attack two years ago.

