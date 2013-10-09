BOSTON Oct 9 The son of a former Boston Red Sox
player and broadcaster has pleaded not guilty to charges he
stabbed his girlfriend to death in their apartment outside
Boston.
Jared Remy, 35, was arraigned on murder charges in Middlesex
Superior Court on Tuesday and ordered held without bail after
pleading not guilty, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan's
office said in a press release.
Remy is accused of killing Jennifer Martel, 27, after a
fight at their apartment in the suburb of Waltham in August,
where they lived with their 5-year-old daughter.
Martel had obtained a restraining order against Remy two
days before she was killed, claiming he beat her.
"The defendant is accused of stabbing Martel, who was later
pronounced dead. He was arrested on scene," according to the
release from Ryan's office.
Remy is the son of former Red Sox player Jerry Remy, who
played for the Red Sox from 1978 to 1984. He is a Red Sox
broadcaster, but announced after his son's arrest he would not
return to the broadcast booth this season.
Jared Remy's next court date is Oct. 15.
In a jailhouse interview with The Boston Herald on Sunday,
Remy denied killing Martel and said he still loves her. His
lawyer was not immediately available to comment.
(Writing by Richard Valdmanis; editing by Andrew Hay)