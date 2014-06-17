By Elizabeth Barber
| BOSTON, June 17
BOSTON, June 17 Boston's public bus drivers and
train conductors can now be fired for simply bringing a cell
phone to work, according to a new policy that transit officials
say is the toughest of its kind in the nation.
The rule was announced by the Massachusetts Bay
Transportation Authority on Monday a month after a public bus
driver who police said was holding a cell phone crashed in a
Boston suburb and injured several people.
"It's absolutely essential that we do everything we can to
help ensure that each customer's trip is a safe one," said MBTA
General Manager Beverly Scott in a press release.
Under the new policy, MBTA bus or train operators who carry
a cell phone or other electronic device on the job risk
dismissal, even if the phone is in a pocket or bag. The MBTA has
prohibited drivers from carrying cell phones on the job since
2009, but the new regulations raise the penalties to be on par
with those for using a cell phone.
Under the previous policy, drivers caught carrying a cell
phone faced an automatic 10-day suspension, and only faced
firing on the third offense. Those caught using a phone face
firing on the first offense.
The MBTA said it does not know of any other public transit
authority in the United States that bans drivers not just from
using but also from carrying cell phones.
New York City's Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the
busiest and largest in the country, allows drivers to carry cell
phones on the job but fires them if they use their cell phone
twice on the job within two years.
Last month, a public bus in Newton careened into a
guardrail, injuring several people and leaving the bus partially
hanging over the Massachusetts Turnpike.
The driver, Shanna Shaw, was holding a cell phone in her
hand at the time, police said. She was terminated from her job
and has pleaded not guilty to an obstruction of justice charge
for allegedly telling investigators that the accident happened
during a sneezing fit brought on by allergies.
Boston Carmen's Union Local 589, which represents bus and
subway drivers, was unavailable for comment on Tuesday.
(Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Prudence Crowther)