A Kansas boxer with Olympic aspirations was killed when a six-ton steel tank he was sandblasting fell on him, police and local media said on Wednesday.

Tony Losey, 22, who had been ranked third in USA Boxing's 152-pound (69-kg) weight class, died at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, said Wichita Police Lieutenant James Espinoza.

Espinoza said the steel tank, which was 12 to 14-feet-high (3.6-4.3 meters), had been sitting on some support racks when the tank shifted and fell on Losey. The accident happened at Boardman, a steel plate fabricator.

"We've had some industrial accidents before but this is definitely one that's very uncommon and something that is tragic," Espinoza said.

USA Boxing is the national governing body for Olympic-style boxing in the United States, according to its website.

Lewis Hernandez, who had trained Losey, told The Wichita Eagle newspaper that Losey had hoped to compete in the Olympics.

Boardman officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

