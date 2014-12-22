Former boxer Muhammad Ali of the U.S. sits in a wheelchair as he is taken to a photo session with attendees of the 50th Convention of the World Boxing Council in Cancun December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia/Files

The condition of Muhammad Ali has "vastly improved" since he was admitted to the hospital over the weekend with a mild case of pneumonia and doctors hope to discharge the boxing legend soon, a spokesman said on Monday.

Ali, 72, was admitted to a hospital in an undisclosed location on Saturday morning.

"The Ali family continues to request privacy and appreciates all of the prayers and well wishes," spokesman Bob Gunnell said. "No further details are being released."

A three-time world heavyweight champion and widely recognized as one of the best fighters ever, Ali, who suffers from Parkinson's disease, made a rare public appearance in September to attend a ceremony in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, for the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards.

Ali, nicknamed "The Greatest," was diagnosed with Parkinson's about three years after he retired from boxing in 1981 with a 56-5 record.

