NEW YORK Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Dec. 26, led by "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (1) The Hobbit.............................$41.4 million

2 (*) Unbroken...............................$31.7 million

3 (*) Into the Woods........................$31.0 million

4 (2) Night at the Museum....................$20.6 million

5 (3) Annie..................................$16.6 million

6 (5) The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1....$10.0 million

7 (*) The Gambler............................$ 9.3 million

8 (**) The Imitation Game.....................$ 7.9 million

9 (4) Exodus: Gods and Kings.................$ 6.8 million

10 (6) Wild...................................$ 5.4 million

Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release (**) = did not place in top 10

CUMULATIVE TOTALS

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1.........$306.7 million

The Hobbit....................................$168.5 million

Night at the Museum...........................$ 55.3 million

Exodus: Gods and Kings........................$ 52.5 million

Unbroken......................................$ 47.3 million

Into the Woods................................$ 46.1 million

Annie.........................................$ 45.8 million

Wild..........................................$ 16.4 million

The Imitation Game............................$ 14.6 million

The Gambler...................................$ 14.3 million

"The Hobbit: Battle of Five Armies" was released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner Inc.

"Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb" and "Exodus: Gods and Kings" were distributed by Fox, a unit of Twenty-first Century Fox. "Wild" was released by Fox Searchlight, a unit of Fox

"Annie" was released by Sony Corp's movie studio.

"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1" was released by Lions

Gate Entertainment Corp.

"The Gambler" was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of

Viacom Inc.

"Into the Woods" was released by Walt Disney Co.

Comcast Corp.'s Universal released "Unbroken."

"The Imitation Game" was released by The Weinstein Company

(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Rosalind Russell)