Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Feb. 27, led by "Focus", according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) Focus..................................$19.1 million

2 (2) Kingsman: The Secret Service...........$11.8 million

3 (3) The SpongeBob Movie....................$11.2 million

4 (1) Fifty Shades of Grey...................$10.9 million

5 (*) The Lazarus Effect.....................$10.6 million

6 (4) McFarland, U.S.A.......................$ 7.8 million

7 (6) American Sniper........................$ 7.7 million

8 (5) The DUFF...............................$ 7.2 million

9 (**) Still Alice............................$ 2.7 million

10 (7) Hot Tub Time Machine 2.................$ 2.4 million

Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release (**) = did not place in top 10

CUMULATIVE TOTALS

American Sniper...............................$331.1 million

Fifty Shades of Grey..........................$147.8 million

The SpongeBob Movie...........................$140.3 million

Kingsman: The Secret Service..................$ 85.7 million

McFarland, U.S.A..............................$ 22.0 million

The DUFF......................................$ 20.1 million

Focus.........................................$ 19.1 million

Still Alice...................................$ 12.0 million

The Lazarus Effect............................$ 10.6 million

Hot Tub Time Machine 2........................$ 10.3 million

Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures released "Fifty Shades of Grey". "Kingsman: The Secret Service" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox.

"The SpongeBob Movie" and "Hot Tub Time Machine 2" were distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.

"The Lazarus Effect" was released by independent studio Relativity

Walt Disney Co. Disney released "McFarland, U.S.A."

"American Sniper" and "Focus" were released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner Inc.

Lionsgate released "The DUFF"

(Reporting by Chris Michaud)