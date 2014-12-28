NEW YORK Dec 28 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Dec. 26, led by "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (1) The Hobbit.............................$41.4 million 2 (*) Unbroken...............................$31.7 million 3 (*) Into the Woods........................$31.0 million 4 (2) Night at the Museum....................$20.6 million 5 (3) Annie..................................$16.6 million 6 (5) The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1....$10.0 million 7 (*) The Gambler............................$ 9.3 million 8 (**) The Imitation Game.....................$ 7.9 million 9 (4) Exodus: Gods and Kings.................$ 6.8 million

10 (6) Wild...................................$ 5.4 million Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release (**) = did not place in top 10 CUMULATIVE TOTALS The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1.........$306.7 million The Hobbit....................................$168.5 million Night at the Museum...........................$ 55.3 million Exodus: Gods and Kings........................$ 52.5 million Unbroken......................................$ 47.3 million Into the Woods................................$ 46.1 million Annie.........................................$ 45.8 million Wild..........................................$ 16.4 million The Imitation Game............................$ 14.6 million The Gambler...................................$ 14.3 million

"The Hobbit: Battle of Five Armies" was released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner Inc. "Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb" and "Exodus: Gods and Kings" were distributed by Fox, a unit of Twenty-first Century Fox. "Wild" was released by Fox Searchlight, a unit of Fox "Annie" was released by Sony Corp's movie studio. "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. "The Gambler" was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. "Into the Woods" was released by Walt Disney Co. Comcast Corp.'s Universal released "Unbroken." "The Imitation Game" was released by The Weinstein Company (Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Rosalind Russell)