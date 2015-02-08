Feb 8 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Feb. 6, led by "The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) The SpongeBob Movie....................$56.0 million 2 (1) American Sniper........................$24.2 million 3 (*) Jupiter Ascending......................$19.0 million 4 (*) Seventh Son............................$ 7.1 million 5 (2) Paddington.............................$ 5.4 million 6 (3) Project Almanac........................$ 5.3 million 7 (7) The Imitation Game.....................$ 4.9 million 8 (6) The Wedding Ringer.....................$ 4.8 million 9 (4) Black or White.........................$ 4.5 million 10 (5) The Boy Next Door......................$ 4.1 million Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS American Sniper...............................$282.3 million The Imitation Game............................$ 74.7 million Paddington....................................$ 57.3 million The SpongeBob Movie...........................$ 56.0 million The Wedding Ringer............................$ 55.1 million The Boy Next Door.............................$ 30.9 million Jupiter Ascending.............................$ 19.0 million Project Almanac...............................$ 15.8 million Black or White................................$ 13.1 million Seventh Son...................................$ 7.1 million "The SpongeBob Movie" and "Project Almanac" were distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. "American Sniper" and "Jupiter Ascending" were released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner Inc. "The Wedding Ringer" was released by Sony Corp's movie studio. Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures released "The Boy Next Door" and "Seventh Son." "The Imitation Game" and "Paddington" were released by The Weinstein Company. "Black or White" was released by independent studio Relativity (Reporting by Chris Michaud)