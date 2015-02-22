Feb 22 Following are the top 10 movies at North
American box offices for the three days starting Feb. 20, led by
"Fifty Shades of Grey", according to studio estimates compiled
by Reuters.
1 (1) Fifty Shades of Grey...................$23.2 million
2 (2) Kingsman: The Secret Service...........$17.5 million
3 (3) The SpongeBob Movie....................$15.5 million
4 (*) McFarland, U.S.A.......................$11.3 million
5 (*) The DUFF...............................$11.0 million
6 (4) American Sniper........................$ 9.7 million
7 (*) Hot Tub Time Machine 2.................$ 5.8 million
8 (5) Jupiter Ascending......................$ 3.7 million
9 (8) The Imitation Game.....................$ 2.6 million
10 (7) Paddington.............................$ 2.3 million
Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS
American Sniper...............................$319.6 million
Fifty Shades of Grey..........................$130.1 million
The SpongeBob Movie...........................$125.2 million
The Imitation Game............................$ 83.9 million
Paddington....................................$ 67.7 million
Kingsman: The Secret Service..................$ 67.1 million
Jupiter Ascending.............................$ 39.5 million
McFarland, U.S.A..............................$ 11.3 million
The DUFF......................................$ 11.0 million
Hot Tub Time Machine 2........................$ 5.8 million
Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures released "Fifty
Shades of Grey". "Kingsman: The Secret Service" was released by
20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox.
"The SpongeBob Movie" and "Hot Tub Time Machine 2" were
distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc
.
Walt Disney Co. Disney released "McFarland, U.S.A."
"American Sniper" and "Jupiter Ascending" were released by
Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner Inc.
"The Imitation Game" and "Paddington" were released by The
Weinstein Company.
Lionsgate released "The DUFF"
(Reporting by Chris Michaud, editing by David Evans)