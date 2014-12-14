LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Dec 14 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Dec 12, led by "Exodus: Gods and Kings", according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) Exodus: Gods and Kings.................$24.5 million 2 (1) The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1....$13.2 million 3 (2) Penguins of Madagascar.................$ 7.3 million 4 (*) Top Five...............................$ 7.2 million 5 (4) Big Hero 6.............................$ 6.1 million 6 (5) Interstellar...........................$ 5.5 million

7 (3) Horrible Bosses 2......................$ 4.6 million 8 (6) Dumb and Dumber To.....................$ 2.8 million 9 (7) The Theory of Everything ..............$ 2.5 million 10 (**) Wild...................................$ 1.6 million Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release (**) = did not place in top 10 CUMULATIVE TOTALS The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1.........$277.4 million Big Hero 6....................................$185.3 million Interstellar..................................$166.8 million Dumb and Dumber To............................$ 82.1 million Penguins of Madagascar........................$ 58.8 million Horrible Bosses 2.............................$ 43.6 million Exodus: Gods and Kings........................$ 24.5 million The Theory of Everything......................$ 17.1 million Top Five......................................$ 7.2 million

Wild..........................................$ 2.4 million "Exodus: Gods and Kings" and "Penguins of Madagascar" were distributed by Fox, a unit of Twenty-first Century Fox. "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. "Top Five" was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. "Big Hero 6" was released by Walt Disney Co. "Dumb and Dumber To" was released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. "Interstellar" was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. "Horrible Bosses 2" and "Penguins of Madagascar" were released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner. "The Theory of Everything" was released by Focus Features, a unit of Comcast.

