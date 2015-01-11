LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Jan 11 - Following are the top 10
movies at North American box offices for the three days starting
Jan. 9, led by "Taken 3," according to studio estimates compiled
by Reuters.
1 (*) Taken 3................................$40.4 million
2 (**) Selma..................................$11.2 million
3 (2) Into the Woods........................$ 9.8 million
4 (1) The Hobbit.............................$ 9.4 million
5 (3) Unbroken...............................$ 8.4 million
6 (7) The Imitation Game.....................$ 7.6 million
7 (5) Night at the Museum....................$ 6.7 million
8 (6) Annie..................................$ 4.9 million
9 (4) The Woman in Black 2...................$ 4.8 million
10 (8) The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1.....$ 3.8 million
Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release (**) = did
not place in top 10
CUMULATIVE TOTALS
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1.........$329.5 million
The Hobbit....................................$236.5 million
Into the Woods................................$105.3 million
Unbroken......................................$101.6 million
Night at the Museum...........................$ 99.5 million
Annie.........................................$ 79.4 million
The Imitation Game............................$ 40.8 million
Taken 3.......................................$ 40.4 million
The Woman in Black 2..........................$ 22.3 million
Selma.........................................$ 13.5 million
"Taken 3" and "Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb" were
distributed by Fox, a unit of Twenty-first Century Fox.
"Selma" was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom
Inc.
"The Hobbit: Battle of Five Armies" was released by Warner
Brothers, a unit of Time Warner Inc.
"Annie" was released by Sony Corp's movie studio.
"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1" was released by Lions
Gate Entertainment Corp.
"Into the Woods" was released by Walt Disney Co.
Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures released "Unbroken."
"The Imitation Game" was released by The Weinstein Company
Independent studio Relativity released "The Woman in Black 2."
(Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud)