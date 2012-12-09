Dec 9 James Bond showed remarkable staying power
at the box office as the latest installment of the spy series,
"Skyfall," collected $11 million in its fifth week in U.S. and
Canadian movie theaters to top Steven Spielberg's "Lincoln" and
"The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2," the final
installment of the blockbuster vampire series.
"Skyfall," the 23rd film in the series featuring Agent 007,
also captured the box office when it first opened on Nov. 2.
Distributed by Sony's Hollywood studio, it is already
the best-selling movie in the 49-year old series, and this
weekend became the highest grossing movie in Sony Pictures'
history with $918 million in ticket sales worldwide. "Skyfall"
has brought in nearly $262 million from the United States and
Canada, according to the movie tracking site Hollywood.com.
Family flick "Rise of the Guardians" finished second with
$10.5 million, working its way toward becoming the season's
primary family hit in its third week.
"Breaking Dawn - Part 2," which led the box office for the
past three weekends, tallied $9.2 million. The five-movie
series, released by Lions Gate Entertainment, is based on
Stephenie Meyer's best-selling book about young vampire love and
has collected more than $1.3 billion in overall domestic ticket
sales.
"Lincoln," produced by Dreamworks and released by Walt
Disney, chronicles the 16th president's successful fight
to pass a constitutional amendment outlawing slavery. It had
ticket sales of $9.1 million, according to studio estimates
provided by the box office division of Hollywood.com.
Fox's "Life of Pi" rounded out the top five with $8.3
million.
Hollywood studios shied away from scheduling major movies
this weekend, steering clear of the expected blockbuster "The
Hobbit," which Warner Brothers will release on Dec. 14. The
movie, based on the J.R.R. Tolkien fantasy novel about wizards
and dwarves, features many of the same actors from the
blockbuster "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy.