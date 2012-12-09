By Ronald Grover and Andrea Burzynski
Dec 9 James Bond showed remarkable staying power
as the latest installment of the spy series, "Skyfall," captured
the box office title and collected $11 million in its fifth week
in U.S. and Canadian movie theaters, outgunning Steven
Spielberg's "Lincoln" and "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn -
Part 2," the final installment of the blockbuster vampire
series.
"Skyfall," the 23rd film in the series featuring Agent 007,
also led movies at the box office when it first opened on Nov. 2
and is already the best-selling movie in the 49-year old series.
This weekend, it became the highest grossing movie in Sony
Pictures' history with $918 million in ticket sales worldwide.
The film distributed by Sony's Hollywood studio, has
collected nearly $262 million in domestic sales, according to
the movie tracking site Hollywood.com.
The animated "Rise of the Guardians" from Dreamworks
Animation was second with $10.5 million in ticket sales.
The movie, which was made for $145 million, opened with a
disappointing $23.8 million when it first hit movie theaters on
Nov. 21. Since then, it has been steadily working its way toward
becoming a solid family hit this season.
"Rise of the Guardians, which features Santa Claus, the
Easter Bunny and other childhood favorites who join together to
save the world, was one of two family movies in a season
traditionally heavy in family films. The other, Disney's
"Wreck-it Ralph," collected $4.9 million for seventh place.
"Breaking Dawn - Part 2," the box office leader for the past
three weeks, tallied $9.2 million in ticket sales. The
five-movie series, released by Lions Gate Entertainment, is
based on Stephenie Meyer's best-selling book about young vampire
love and has collected more than $1.3 billion in overall
domestic ticket sales.
"Lincoln," which chronicles the 16th president's successful
fight to pass a constitutional amendment outlawing slavery, had
total ticket sales of $9.1 million, according to studio
estimates provided by the box office division of Hollywood.com.
"Life of Pi," director Ang Lee's movie about a boy who
escapes a shipwreck but then shares his lifeboat with a tiger,
sold $8.3 million in tickets to finish in fifth place. The
movie, released by the Fox studio, is based on a best-selling
2001 novel by Yann Martel.
Hollywood studios shied away from scheduling major movies
this weekend, steering clear of the expected blockbuster "The
Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey," which Warner Brothers
will release on Dec. 14. The movie, based on the J.R.R. Tolkien
fantasy novel about wizards and dwarves, features many of the
same actors from the blockbuster "The Lord of the Rings"
trilogy.
The only new major release, the romantic comedy "Playing for
Keeps" starring Gerard Butler and Jessica Biel, opened with a
lackluster $6 million, which was on target with forecasts by
industry experts.