NEW YORK Jan 4 The last of Peter Jackson's three "Hobbit" films rode to a third straight weekend atop U.S. and Canadian box office charts, selling an estimated $21.9 million in tickets.

Disney's film version of the dark Broadway musical "Into The Woods" claimed the No. 2 spot with $19.1 million, while the World War Two drama "Unbroken", directed by Angelina Jolie, finished third with $18.4 million.

"The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies" grabbed another $9.3 million from New Year's Day screenings for a four-day take through Sunday of $31.2 million, and has a domestic total of $220.8 million since its Dec. 17 release, according to estimates from tracking firm Rentrak.

"Unbroken," Jolie's second directorial effort, tells the real-life story of Olympic runner Louis Zamperini's two years as a prisoner of war in Japan.

"Into The Woods," an adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's Broadway musical that puts a spin on children's fairy tales, stars Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Johnny Depp.

Comcast Corp.'s Universal released "Unbroken." "Into the Woods" was distributed by Walt Disney Co.. Time Warner Inc.'s Warner Bros. released "The Hobbit." (Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Kevin Liffey)