Feb 22 The hit film "Fifty Shades of Grey", an
adaptation of the best-selling novel about a kinky relationship
between a businessman and a college student, raked in another
$23.2 million in ticket sales to lead U.S. and Canadian box
office charts for a second week.
The film, which stars James Dornan and Dakota Johnson as the
libidinous couple, again outpaced the No. 2 release, "Kingsman:
The Secret Service", which took in $17.5 million from Friday
through Sunday, according to studio estimates.
Third place on Oscar weekend, when Hollywood is buzzing with
anticipation of Sunday's annual Academy Awards ceremony, again
went to the family-friendly "The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of
Water", based on the popular television show about a talking
animated sponge. It sold $15.5 million in tickets.
The three films replicated their standings from a week ago,
and also outperformed a trio of new films that opened this week.
"Fifty Shades", a bona-fide box office bonanza, has already
racked up $410 million in global sales in less than two weeks.
"Kingsman" is an adaptation of a popular comic series
starring Samuel L. Jackson and Colin Firth about a spy agency's
training program and a global threat by a tech genius.
Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures released "Fifty
Shades of Grey". "Kingsman: The Secret Service" was released by
20th Century Fox, the unit of 21st Century Fox. "The SpongeBob
Movie" was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom
Inc.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud, editing by David Evans)