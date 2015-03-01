(Adds details, background, quotes)
By Chris Michaud
March 1 Will Smith's new action drama "Focus"
booted the kinky sex tale "Fifty Shades of Grey" for its perch
atop U.S. and Canadian weekend box office charts, racking up
$19.1 million in ticket sales.
Smith, in his first leading role since 2013's "After Earth,"
plays a seasoned con artist who meets up with an aspiring con
artist, played by Margot Robbie, in the romance-caper film
hybrid.
"Kingsman: The Secret Service", an adaptation of a popular
comic series which stars Samuel L. Jackson and Colin Firth about
a spy agency's training program and a global threat by a tech
genius, also outpaced "Grey" to claim second place with $11.8
million.
Third place on a weekend that saw business hampered by rough
winter weather in the south and midwest again went to the
family-friendly "The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water",
based on the popular television show about a talking animated
sponge. It sold $11.2 million in tickets.
"Grey," the smash hit adaptation of the best-selling novel
which stars James Dornan and Dakota Johnson as the libidinous
couple, took in $10.9 million, landing in fourth from Friday
through Sunday, according to studio estimates. The film is
closing in on $148 million at the domestic box office since
opening just over two weeks ago.
Rounding out the top five, "The Lazarus Effect," which stars
Mark Duplass and Olivia Wilde as researchers trying to resurrect
the dead, took the No. 5 spot on its opening weekend with $10.6
million in sales.
"This was a rather slow weekend at the box office," said
Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at box office tracking
firm Rentrak, noting that Oscar winners such as "Still Alice"
and "Birdman" had received a good boost from Sunday's awards.
"The severely inclement weather in the south and midwest
threw off our number," said Jeff Goldstein, executive vice
president of domestic distribution for Warner Bros, the Time
Warner unit that released "Focus."
"When you look at the markets not hit by weather, we did
really well," Goldstein said, adding that the film had played
especially well with younger audiences, where "word of mouth
will really help."
International box office would further boost the film's
fortunes, Goldstein said.
Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures released "Fifty
Shades of Grey". "Kingsman: The Secret Service" was released by
20th Century Fox, the unit of 21st Century Fox. "The SpongeBob
Movie" was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom
Inc.
