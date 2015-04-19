(Adds quotes)
By Brent Lang
LOS ANGELES, April 19 (Variety.com) - "Furious 7" ran laps
around the competition, picking up $29.1 million in its third
weekend of release, according to studio estimates.
The fast cars sequel withe the gravity-defying stunts is
barreling toward the $300 million mark Stateside, having already
hurtled past the $1 billion mark globally. Domestically,
"Furious 7" has earned $294.4 million.
"This is how you build a record year," said Paul
Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Rentrak. "These are
summer-style numbers in April."
Despite "Furious 7's" continued dominance, "Paul Blart: Mall
Cop 2" did better than expected, pulling in a solid $24 million
across 3,633 locations. It had been projected to fall short of
the $20 million barrier.
It's good news for Sony Pictures, which had a painful
chapter from its recent history dredged up this week when Julian
Assange's WikiLeaks published an archive of emails and documents
that were stolen by hacker group Guardians of Peace. However,
"Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2" could not match the $31.8 million debut
of the first film in the Blart chronicles.
With a modest $30 million production budget, the sequel will
be profitable, Sony execs said.
"It was a little scary to be in ['Furious 7's'] wake, but
that Blart is tough stuff," said Rory Bruer, Sony's distribution
chief. "We exceeded expectations and held our ground despite
this juggernaut."
The film brought back Kevin James as the hapless shopping
center cop, but transplanted the segway shenanigans to Las
Vegas. Critics were savage, handing "Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2" a
0% on Rotten Tomatoes.
"This movie is about having fun and having some laughs with
the whole family, and it delivers on that," said Bruer. "If
critics don't get that, I guess maybe they needed to see it with
an audience or bring their kids."
Universal has been racking up big numbers with "Furious 7,"
and the studio scored another hit with the micro-budget horror
film "Unfriended." The look at a group of teenagers engaging in
some digital-age bullying cost a measly $1 million to produce,
returning that many times over after one weekend in theaters.
"Unfriended" made $16 million across 2,739 theaters. Going into
the weekend, the studio had predicted a debut in the $12 million
range, but the movie struck a chord with teen viewers.
"It's a very cool concept and it's very timely," said
Nicholas Carpou, Universal's president of domestic distribution.
"Our marketing really emphasized the digital realm, which helped
us reach our core audience."
It's another success for Universal and Blumhouse, which have
previously enjoyed capacious profit margins on the likes of "The
Purge," "Ouija" and "The Boy Next Door." Timur Bekmambetov
("Wanted") produced "Unfriended."
Pity poor "Child 44." The Soviet serial killer thriller with
Tom Hardy bombed, earning a doleful $600,000 in just 510
theaters. Lionsgate, the studio distributing the film, did sell
some foreign territories to mitigate its financial exposure and
brought in check-writing partners such as Worldview
Entertainment, but with a $50 million pricetag, "Child 44" is
shaping up to be one of the year's biggest flops.
Disney's "The Monkey Kingdom" bowed in seventh place,
earning $4.7 million from 2,012 locations, while Fox
Searchlight's "True Story" earned $1.9 million from 831
theaters. "True Story," a look at murder and journalistic
ethics, had big names in James Franco and Jonah Hill, but its
$2,323 per-screen average is disappointing. Along with "Child
44," it demonstrates the difficulty of launching a film geared
at adults in the blockbuster era.
With "Furious 7," "Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2," and "Unfriended"
taking up the first three slots, the top five was rounded out by
"Home" with $10.3 million and "The Longest Ride" with $6.9
million. "Home" has made $142.6 million since debuting last
month, while "The Longest Ride" has lassoed $23.5 million.
In limited release, "Ex Machina" expanded from four to 39
screens this weekend, generating the highest per-screen average
in the country for the second week in a row, and adding $814,293
to its haul. The brainy sci-fi film has made $1.1 million.
Noah Baumbach's mid-life crisis comedy "While We're Young"
made $1.6 million from 713 theaters. It has taken $4.2 million
since debuting four weeks ago.